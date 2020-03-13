|
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Maliszewski Memorial Home
Service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
4:00 PM
Maliszewski Memorial Home
Service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
5:00 PM
Maliszewski Memorial Home
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
8:30 AM
Maliszewski Memorial Home
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
9:00 AM
Burial
Joseph P. Nandor
1936 - 2020
Joseph P. Nandor
Sayreville - Joseph P. Nandor, 83, peacefully passed away at Raritan Bay Medical Center on March 12, 2020, after a very long illness, with his loving and devoted wife of 39 years, Christine, by his side. Born on April 8, 1936, to Joseph and Matilda Nandor, Joe was raised in Elizabeth, NJ. In his early years, Joe worked under his Father as a Landscaper. In 1952, Joe joined the United States Marine Corps and served as a Military Police in Lakehurst, NJ and was honorably discharged in 1956.In July 1959, he began his career as a Helper in Plant Trades at Western Electric, advancing himself up the rank. During this time, Joe also became the Union Representative for all the Tradesmen at his location and became actively involved in bargaining sessions and was extremely popularly supported by his peers, receiving 47 Suggestion Awards in the Mechanical Field. After serving as Acting Assistant Manager in the Corporate Real Estate Division at AT&T Information Systems, the position later became permanent, and eventually Joe was the Building Operations Manager at Hadley Road with additional responsibilities at off site locations. In 1988, Joe, along with his counterpart and respective Trades people, were recognized in an Employee of the Month Award recognition ceremony for the successful completion of Liberty Corner Complex Project. Joe also served on the Building Operations Value-Added Committee, and also became a Member of the Emergency Response Team, all of which was voluntary. Joe ended his career as a highly respected and valued Property Manager with Lucent Technologies in 1999.
After his retirement, Joe spent his time down the shore at his family shared summer home located on Oyster Creek in Waretown, NJ. He enjoyed nothing more than being out on his boat, crabbing and fishing with his family and friends. Joe and his wife also enjoyed many vacations with their friends, traveling to Las Vegas, Hawaii, Aruba and the Bahamas. They also enjoyed their time in FL for the New York Yankees Spring Training Sessions, as Joe was a huge NYY Fan.
While he fully enjoyed his outdoor life, he was truly at his happiest in the company of his Grandson, Mason, and Granddaughter Drea, who fondly referred to him as Pop. He adored them, just as much as they did him, with Mason having an extra special bond. So much so, that the family joke became Mason was able to get away with anything with his Pop, and he'd always protect him.
Joe was also a proud Member of the American Legion Post 211 and the James Paige Detachment Marine Corps League, winning Marine of the Year in 2014.Everyone who knew Joe, loved him. He was a very simple man, who never asked for much, other than his family and friends to be happy, healthy, safe and loved. Numerous people have said over the years, Joe was the nicest man they have ever met, with a sense of humor like no other. The Nurses and Doctors he met on his long journey would refer to him as, "my favorite patient", as he was always so appreciative, and would thank them for their help. He will be truly and sorely missed by all who knew him.
He is predeceased by his parents Joseph Sr. and Matilda and his brother John.
Joe is survived by his wife, Christine (Knoblock) Nandor, daughter Jillian, and her husband Wayne Wachter, Jr., his son, Joseph and his wife, Patricia, his daughter Debra, and her husband Dennis O'Grady and son Theodore, his wife Sheryl, and three grandchildren.
Calling hours at Maliszewski Memorial Home, 121 Main Street Sayreville NJ are Sunday March 15, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm. The James Paige Marine Corps League will hold services on Sunday at 4pm and the American Legion Post 211 will hold services at 5pm.
Funeral Services will be on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 8:30 am from the Maliszewski Memorial Home. Mass at St. Stanislaus Church, 225 MacArthur Avenue, Sayreville begins at 9:00 am with burial at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Pulaski Avenue Sayreville.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations in Joe's name to the , 501 St. Jude's Way, Memphis TN.
Letters of condolence, directions and completed arrangements can be found at www.maliszewskimemorialhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020