Joseph Palella
Edison - On Wednesday, May 6th, Joseph Palella passed away peacefully at home in Edison surrounded by his loving family after an 11 month battle with cancer, at the age of 67.
Joe was born in Libya to Antonina and Carmelo Palella and moved back to Sicily with his parents when he was 2 years old. He lived in many different cities in Sicily and mainland Italy, and immigrated to the US with his family in 1971. He lived in New Brunswick, North Brunswick and recently moved to Edison.
Joe worked at Excelled Leather in Edison, where he met his wife, Denise Kehl. In 1987, he opened his own business, Prodigy Learning & Day Care Center in Bayonne, NJ, which he ran for 30 years before retiring in 2018. He & his wife fulfilled their retirement dream of selling their home & traveling the country in an RV, and were on the road for nearly two years. Joe loved to travel, ride motorcycles and take sunrise & sunset pictures.
Joe is predeceased by his parents, Carmelo & Antonina.
He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Denise, and 2 beautiful children, Nina of Belmar and Richard of North Brunswick.
He is also survived by his brother, Dominic Palella & wife, Venera, of Monroe, sisters, Laura Onore of Monroe, and Connie Pirrone & husband, Berardo of North Brunswick, and many nieces & nephews. He had friends & family all over the world that will miss him dearly.
At Joseph's request, no services will be held. A Celebration of Life event will be scheduled at a later date.
Donations may be made in his name to or PanCan.org
Sympathy cards may be sent to: 35 Lloyd Street, Edison, NJ 08817
Published in Home News Tribune from May 8 to May 10, 2020