Joseph Paul Rennon
1931 - 2020
Joseph Paul Rennon

Milltown - Joseph Paul Rennon, known by many as "Paul" or "Paulie", died Friday, October 9, 2020, at Cranbury Center in Monroe Township. He was 89.

Born in New York City on May 11, 1931, he was the adored son and brother of his late parents Joseph J. and Helen (Kopoch) Rennon and his late sisters - Dolly Formaniak, Kathy Rennon and An Boege. He lived in Franklin Township and Highland Park before moving to Milltown 50 years ago. Mr. Rennon was a general manager at Rent Rite in Dunellen where he worked for 19 years before retiring in 2003. Prior to that he had worked for Action Rental in Edison for 10 years and Triangle Conduit and Cable in New Brunswick for 24 years.

Married 63 years, he is survived by his loving wife Shirley (Ludwig) Rennon; nieces and nephews - Diane, Tom, Jay, Mark, Jim, Peg, Steven, David, Scott, Kathy, Liz, Lisa, Greg and Gary; great nieces and nephews - Brandon, Rob, T.J., Melissa, Jason, Sam, Kelly, Meghan, Katie, Kyle, Kristen, Anthony, Lilliana, Faith, Halie, Colie, Ben, Rachel and Teya; and great great nieces and nephews - Ashley, Dylan, John, Ben, Lizzie, Julie, Jack, Catie, Arebella and Lucas, all of whom he was so proud of and adored.

Mr. Rennon was a communicant of St. Bartholomew's R.C. Church in East Brunswick and was an honorary member of the Knights of Columbus Council #3001 in South River. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps Air Wing during the Korean War and was a member of the American Legion, Joyce Kilmer Post #25 in Milltown. During his younger years his passion was playing softball and bowling in various local leagues. Paul also enjoyed spending his summers in South Seaside Park.

Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services will be 9:00 AM Wednesday from Selover Funeral Home followed by a 10:00 AM Mass at St. Bartholomew's Church in East Brunswick. Entombment will follow in Holy Cross Burial Park in South Brunswick. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St, Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN, 38105 or at www.stjude.org or to a charity of one's choice.




Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Selover Funeral Home
OCT
14
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Selover Funeral Home
OCT
14
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Bartholomew's Church
