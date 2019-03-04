Services
Oklahoma City, OK - Joseph Matthew Penley passed away February 28, 2019. He was born May 23, 1957 in Trenton, New Jersey, but he called Laurence Harbor his home when he was growing up. He met the love of his life, Calvin while in Studio City, CA but they made their home in Oklahoma City, OK. Joseph was a manager at Circle K for over 25 years until he had to leave because of his health. He enjoyed painting with oils and making windows and other things with stained glass. Joseph is survived by his partner, Calvin Riggle; step-son, Kevin Riggle of Oklahoma City, OK; parents, Henry (Harry) & Patricia Weeks Penley of Laurence Harbor, NJ; sisters, Patricia and Peter Goldshteyn of Matawan, NJ and Ann Marie and Scott Anderson of Lancaster, PA; brother, Henry and Jennifer Penley of Matawan, NJ. He is also loved by his niece Sarah Goldshteyn and nephews Gregory Goldshteyn, Zackary Penley and Jacob Penley. He will be sadly missed by his Aunts, Uncles, many Cousins and cats. Memorial Services will be held at a later date in New Jersey.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 4, 2019
