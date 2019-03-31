|
Joseph Peter Pavlichko
- - Joseph Peter Pavlichko, 68, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019, with his beloved wife by his side.
He was born in Jersey City, N.J. on November 7, 1950 to Peter and Angeline Pavlichko, the youngest of four children. He graduated from Dickinson High School, and Jersey City State College, and took graduate school classes at Rutgers University in New Brunswick.
On May 27, 1972, Joseph married his high school sweetheart, Deborah Patello. They moved to South River, then Helmetta, and had two children: Michael and Matthew.
Joseph worked for 30 years as a chemist at Amerchol Corporation in Edison, then was Vice President of Marketing for Croda, Inc, also in Edison, for several years before retiring in 2014. He is the holder of many patents for his work at both companies, and highly respected in his field. While at Amerchol, he served as the 55th President of the Society of Cosmetic Chemists in 2000. While at Croda, he was the 46th President of the International Federation of Societies of Cosmetic Chemists in 2004.
Joseph was an avid sports fan; he loved New Jersey Devils hockey, New York Mets baseball, and Rutgers athletics, a long-time season ticket holder for football and basketball games. He was a member of the Court Club supporting Rutgers men's basketball, and was a fan favorite in his longtime section 118 at "The RAC."
He also enjoyed golfing, particularly in his retirement. In 2006, he got his picture in the paper when he scored a hole-in-one on the 18th hole at Basking Ridge.
Joseph also loved to sing. He was a member of the choir at Immaculate Conception Church in Spotswood, where he was a Communicant, and would most enjoy singing at Midnight Mass on Christmas Eve. He also enjoyed singing karaoke, and could often be found belting out his favorite, "Black Water" by The Doobie Brothers.
Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He was proud of his sons, adored his daughters-in-law, and took great joy in playing with and spending time with his grandchildren. "Pop-Pop" will be deeply missed, but in our hearts always.
Joseph was predeceased by his parents, Peter and Angeline Pavlichko; his parents-in-law Felix and Lucille Patello; his sister Katherine Reilly; his brothers-in-law Edward Reilly and James Dewan; and his nephew Peter Reilly.
He is survived by his beloved wife Deborah Pavlichko; son Michael, daughter-in-law Diane and grandchildren Charlotte and Ryan of Bound Brook; son Matthew, daughter-in-law Jennifer and grandchildren Isabella and Brandon of Monroe Twp; sister Lorraine of Jersey City; brother Louis and his wife Linda of Whiting; as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A visitation will be held on Monday, April 1st from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.
A funeral mass will take place Tuesday, April 2nd at 10:15am at Immaculate Conception Church in Spotswood, followed by burial at Holy Cross Burial Park in South Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019