Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
(732) 634-2818
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph R.C. Church
Carteret, NJ
Joseph Pluta


1956 - 2019
Joseph Pluta Obituary
Joseph Pluta

Carteret - Joseph Pluta, 62 passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Edison.

Born in Perth Amboy, Joseph lived most of his life in Carteret and was a member of Carteret Special's and was a Special Olympian.

Joseph was predeceased by his parents, Andrew and Josephine Pluta. Surviving are his siblings, John Pluta and his wife Colette (Kozak), Michael Pluta and his wife Elaine (Sinnott) along with his niece Amanda Pluta.

Funeral services will begin at 9am on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading followed by a 9:30am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph R.C. Church in Carteret. Interment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.

Visitation will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joseph may be made to Carteret Special's care of Kisselman, 93 Ash Street. Carteret, NJ 07008.

Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019
