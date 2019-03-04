Services
Gleason Funeral Home
1360 Hamilton St.
Somerset, NJ 08873
(732) 545-0700
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Gleason Funeral Home
1360 Hamilton St.
Somerset, NJ 08873
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
Gleason Funeral Home
1360 Hamilton St.
Somerset, NJ 08873
View Map
Joseph R. DuFour

Princeton - Beloved husband and father, 85

Joseph R. DuFour of Princeton, N.J., passed away on March 1, 2019, at Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center, with his family and friends by his side.

Born and raised in North Plainfield on August 17, 1933, he was the third of four children and lived in Martinsville, New Brunswick, Monroe Twp., and Princeton.

Joe was a very active and independent man with a lifelong passion for real estate development; the career in which he was self-employed until his final days. He built his Martinsville home himself, with the help of his brothers and brother-in-law, and could often be found tinkering at a workbench or doing home improvement projects.

Joe was predeceased by his parents, Louis and Frances, and his siblings, Warren, Richard, and Joan (Sullivan.) He is survived by his wife, Josephine (née Bruno), of Princeton, N.J., and his son Tim, of Portland, OR.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton St., Somerset, N.J., 08873. A funeral service will begin at 11:30 AM at the funeral home. Graveside services will follow at St. Peter the Apostle Cemetery, 500 Somerset St., New Brunswick, N.J., 08901.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local YMCA, the defunct Plainfield branch of which Joe credited with his love of sports, and for shaping his youth and young manhood.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 4, 2019
