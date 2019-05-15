|
Joseph R. Iko
Spotswood - JOSEPH R. IKO passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at the Reformed Church Home, Old Bridge. He was 82.
Born in New Brunswick, he resided there before moving to Spotswood 80 years ago.
Joseph was an Electrical Tester with Triangle PWC, New Brunswick, where he worked for 23 years. He retired from N.J. Steel in Sayreville in 2004, after working for 21 years.
Joseph was a Spotswood crossing guard for 12 years. He loved gardening, and was a loyal fan of the NY Giants.
He was predeceased by his brother Eugene Iko in 2009, and his sister Loretta Williamson in 1995.
Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Patricia (Leonard) Iko; two sons, Joseph Iko, and his wife, Laurie, of South River, and Bryan Iko, of Spotswood; brother, William Iko, of East Brunswick; two sisters, Mary Iko Phillip, of Tennessee, and Karen Iko Smith of East Brunswick; three grandchildren, Joseph, Christine, and Katherine; many nieces and nephews, and a loving cat, Nemo.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 10:00 AM, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, NJ. Interment will follow at Spotswood Reformed Church Cemetery, Spotswood.
Friends and family may visit on Wednesday, May 15th, from 2-4 pm and 7-9pm, at the funeral home. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Associated Humane Popcorn Park 200, 1 Humane Way, Forked River, NJ 08731 (www.ahscares.org).
Published in Home News Tribune on May 15, 2019