Services
Branchburg Funeral Home
910 Route 202 S
Branchburg, NJ 08876
(908) 526-7638
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Branchburg Funeral Home
910 Route 202 S
Branchburg, NJ 08876
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
6:30 PM
Branchburg Funeral Home
910 Route 202 S
Branchburg, NJ 08876
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Pastore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph R. Pastore

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph R. Pastore Obituary
Joseph R. Pastore

Raritan - Joseph R. Pastore, 76, of Raritan, NJ passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. He was born in Somerville, NJ, and has resided in Raritan for all his life.

Joseph was a former member of the US Army before being honorably discharged.

Following in his late father's footsteps, Joseph worked as a Furrier for many years with various companies in NY and NJ before his retirement.

Joseph was a Giants and Yankees fan, loved going hunting, fishing, traveling to various casinos, took pride in his vegetable garden, hosting family gatherings, watching cowboy movies and horseraces, but most of all spending quality time with his family, especially his two granddaughters.

He is preceded in death by his beloved parents, Carmella and Arthur Pastore; his first wife, Joanne (2017); and his brother Basil (2018).

Surviving are his beloved son Joseph and wife Tanya of Branchburg, NJ; his sister, Rita Lierena of West Palm Beach FL; two adored grandchildren, Maddie and Jessie; and many nieces and nephews.

Viewing will be held Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 1-5 pm with a prayer service at 6:30 pm at the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 US Highway 202 South, Branchburg, NJ 08876.

Committal will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Somerset Hills Learning Institute 1810 Burn Mills Road Bedminster, NJ 07921.
Published in Courier News on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now