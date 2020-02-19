Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
23 Ford Ave.
Fords, NJ
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:30 AM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
23 Ford Ave.
Fords, NJ
Liturgy
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. James Church
Woodbridge, NJ
Resources
1925 - 2020
Joseph Racz Obituary
Joseph Racz

Fords - Joseph Racz, 94, of Fords, passed away at JFK Medical Center on February 17, 2020. He was born in Woodbridge on December 11, 1925 and was a lifelong resident of Fords. Joe was a self-employed Carpenter for the Ace Cabinet Corporation in Iselin. He later was a Carpenter for the Woodbridge Board of Education. He was a graduate of the Perth Amboy Vo-Tech School. Joe served in the US Army during WWII, receiving the Purple Heart Medal. He was a member in the Hopelawn VFW Post 1352. He was a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America, Local 1006. He enjoyed football and baseball.

Joe was predeceased by his wife, Anna Racz; three brothers: Andrew, John and Frank Racz; and three sisters: Mary Bernai, Priscilla Husko and Elizabeth Kiraly.

He is survived by a daughter, JoAnn Racz, of Fords, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, NJ 08863, on Friday, February 21, 2020, from 4-7 pm. Funeral services will begin Saturday 9:30 am at the funeral home followed be a 10 am Funeral Liturgy at St. James Church in Woodbridge. Entombment will be in St. James Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

To send a message of condolence, please visit our website at www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
