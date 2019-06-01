|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Dr. Joseph Rapetti
Who Passed Away 8 Years Ago On June 1, 2011
Eighth Anniversary In His Heavenly Home
With loving and heartfelt memories of one who brightened many lives and touched many hearts.
Just a Memory Away. Your kindness and love, compassion, inspiration, joy, and faith, are forever in our memories and heart. Rest in peace dear loved one and thanks for all you've done. We pray that God has given you, the crown you've truly won.
Holding you close in our hearts and
our prayers forever,
Dad, Mom, Brother Frank, Sister-in-law Sharon, Nephew & Godson Frankie
Published in Home News Tribune on June 1, 2019