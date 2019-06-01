Resources
Dr. Joseph Rapetti

Dr. Joseph Rapetti In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

Dr. Joseph Rapetti

Who Passed Away 8 Years Ago On June 1, 2011

Eighth Anniversary In His Heavenly Home



With loving and heartfelt memories of one who brightened many lives and touched many hearts.



Just a Memory Away. Your kindness and love, compassion, inspiration, joy, and faith, are forever in our memories and heart. Rest in peace dear loved one and thanks for all you've done. We pray that God has given you, the crown you've truly won.

Holding you close in our hearts and

our prayers forever,

Dad, Mom, Brother Frank, Sister-in-law Sharon, Nephew & Godson Frankie
Published in Home News Tribune on June 1, 2019
