Joseph Raymond Ganim
Somerset - Joseph Raymond Ganim, 79, passed away suddenly with his loving wife at his side on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey.
Mr. Ganim was born July 15, 1939 in New Brunswick, NJ to the late Joseph and Norma (Shamy) Ganim. He was a lifelong resident of Franklin Township.
Raymond or better known as Ray, graduated from St. Peters High School as well as St. Peters College in Jersey City, where he earned his Bachelors degree in Business. Shortly after, he earned his Masters degree from Trenton State which is known today as The College of New Jersey. Ray started his career at Keyport High School in the Business Department. He then was an Assistant Business Administrator in Westfield School District. Ray later was the Business Administrator in Manville School District before continuing his career path to Franklin Township School District as a RSBA until his retirement in 1995.
Ray was a longtime parishioner at St. Matthias Church in Somerset. He was also a member of the Lions Club and the VFW in Bridgewater. In his down time, he loved gardening, especially maintaining his fig trees. Ray loved wood working and restoring many things. He was also an avid collector of antiques.
Mr. Ganim was predeceased by his son, John Ganim and his grandson, Keith Buttcher.
He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Carol Ganim of Somerset; his son, David and his wife Mary Ganim of Yardley, PA; his daughter, Jane and her husband Keith Buttcher of Old Bridge, NJ; his brother, Richard Ganim of Somerville; his sisters, Joan and her husband Cliff Jorgensen of Neshanic Station, Loretta and her husband Ralph Boryles of Hillsborough and MaryLou and her husband Torsten Groenwoldt of Germany and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Family and friends may visit on Sunday, February 24th from 2-6 P.M. at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, NJ 08873.
Funeral services will be held at Gleason Funeral Home on Monday, February 25th at 10:00 A.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 at St. Matthias Church in Somerset. Burial and committal services will continue at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Hillsborough.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Mr. Joseph Raymond Ganim's name to the , www.lung.org.
Published in Home News Tribune & Courier News on Feb. 23, 2019