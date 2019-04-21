|
Joseph Richard Kownacki
Dunellen - Joe was born on August 7th, 1970 in Philadelphia, PA. He resided in Dunellen, NJ for most of his adulthood. He graduated from Piscataway High School in 1988.
Joe was an avid music lover, enjoyed special events, trips sponsored by local programs and spending time on the dance floor. He enjoyed volunteering with local pantries and shelters, and developed lasting friendships with those he worked with at the programs he served. He was known for his warm, welcoming smile, and his kind, compassionate spirit. No one could get past Joe without a joke and a good hearty laugh. He will be missed by everyone whose lives he touched.
Friends are invited to visit on Friday, April 26th from 2 pm to 4 pm at the Dooley Funeral Home, 218 North Ave. West in Cranford.
Published in Courier News on Apr. 21, 2019