|
|
Joseph Rinaldi
Carteret - Joseph Rinaldi 82, of Carteret, died on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Haven Hospice JF Kennedy Medical Center in Edison. He was born in Port Reading and had lived in Port Reading and Carteret for all of his life. He trained and attended Barber School in New York. Joseph retired from GATX in Carteret. He was devoted to Blessed Mother and was an avid football fan.
Joseph is predeceased by his parents, Pasquale (Patsy) and Josephine Rinaldi. He is survived by his sister, Marie Chiravalle of New Mexico; his nephew, Vincent P. Chiravalle of New Mexico; his two Aunts, Natalie Nardiello of Port Reading and Dina Boccippio of Woodbridge; his Uncle Patsy DePalma of California; his four cousins, Theresa Copper and her husband, Earl, Louis Nardiello, Micki Rios and her husband, Ronald and Sharon Kurthy and her husband, Rod; and his two devoted caretakers for many years, Maria and Danuta.
The Funeral will be on Thursday, April 4,2019 at 8:15 AM at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret. Mass will be at 9:30 AM at St. Andrew's R.C. Church in Avenel, followed by Entombment at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens in Woodbridge. Visiting hours will be on Wednesday, 2 PM to 4 PM and 7 PM to 9 PM.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019