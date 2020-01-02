Services
Crabiel Park West Funeral Chapel
239 LIVINGSTON AVENUE
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 828-2332
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Kemp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Roy Kemp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Roy Kemp Obituary
Joseph Roy Kemp

South Bound Brook - Joseph Roy Kemp, 40, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019. He was born in Somerville, NJ, lived in Bridgewater and Florida, before moving to South Bound Brook, two years ago.

Joe had been employed as a computer technician while living in Florida. He did landscaping and was a pool technician for Dover Pools in New Jersey.

He loved all sports. Joe excelled at baseball and football. He almost was selected to play professional baseball. He was a hockey player and he and his teammates pictures made the newspaper.

Joe is survived by his son, who he loved to the moon and back, Ryan Joseph Kemp, his loving parents Frank and Kay (Galiardi) Kemp, his dear sister Ashley Rinker, his cherished nieces Adriana, Kylie and Aubrey and his two maternal aunts and his six paternal aunts and uncles, cousins and friends.

Private services were held under the direction of the Crabiel Parkwest Funeral Chapel, New Brunswick, NJ.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Anthony Calderaro Memorial Foundation in his memory.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -