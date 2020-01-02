|
|
Joseph Roy Kemp
South Bound Brook - Joseph Roy Kemp, 40, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019. He was born in Somerville, NJ, lived in Bridgewater and Florida, before moving to South Bound Brook, two years ago.
Joe had been employed as a computer technician while living in Florida. He did landscaping and was a pool technician for Dover Pools in New Jersey.
He loved all sports. Joe excelled at baseball and football. He almost was selected to play professional baseball. He was a hockey player and he and his teammates pictures made the newspaper.
Joe is survived by his son, who he loved to the moon and back, Ryan Joseph Kemp, his loving parents Frank and Kay (Galiardi) Kemp, his dear sister Ashley Rinker, his cherished nieces Adriana, Kylie and Aubrey and his two maternal aunts and his six paternal aunts and uncles, cousins and friends.
Private services were held under the direction of the Crabiel Parkwest Funeral Chapel, New Brunswick, NJ.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Anthony Calderaro Memorial Foundation in his memory.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020