Joseph Russo
Sewaren - Joseph Russo, 62 of Sewaren passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center in Rahway.
Born in Jersey City, Joseph resided in Union City before settling in Sewaren 26 years ago. He was employed within the roads department for the New Jersey Turnpike; retiring in 2017. Joe was a member of Avenel VFW Auxiliary Post 7164 as well as St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church in Port Reading. Mr. Russo was a Dallas cowboy and New York Yankee fan and was a loving husband, father and friend who will be deeply missed.
Joe is survived by his wife of 39 years, Margaret Russo; children, Tiffany Martinez and her husband Roman, Samantha and Joseph Russo; sister, Michele Russo; nephew, Tommy along with several other nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will begin at 9:30am on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading followed by a 10am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church in Port Reading. Interment will follow at Cloverleaf Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joe may be made to Avenel VFW Post 7164, 60 West Park Avenue, Avenel, NJ 07001.
To send online condolences, please visit www.chubenkofh.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019