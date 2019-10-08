|
|
Joseph S. Janis (Januszewski)
Fort Pierce, FL - Joseph S. Janis (Januszewski), age 88, of Fort Pierce, FL passed away peacefully on September 27, 2019. He was born in Sayreville to Joseph and Stella (Bogdzio) Januszewski. Joseph moved in 1965 to Fort Lauderdale, FL. before relocating to Stuart, FL. in 1975. Joseph was a loving, son, father, brother, uncle, friend and so much more. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Joseph proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. After he was honorably discharged from the Marines, he became the Vice President of Rule Pool Maintenance Company in the 1970's and later founded Sandpiper Pools. He went on to work for SCP Pools for 23 years before retiring.
He is preceded by his parents Joseph and Stella (Bogdzio) Januszewski, his brother John Januszewski, and his daughter Janet Januszewski. Survivors are his sister Helen Kupcho of West Caldwell as well as his daughter Joanne Clemente of Warren, his adopted daughters Patty Gerback of SC, and Betsy Sorge of MI, and several grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services will take place on Friday at 10:30am from the Maliszewski Memorial Home, 121 Main St. Sayreville NJ with a mass at St. Stanislaus Church at 11am in Sayreville followed by a burial at St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Sayreville.
Calling hours at the funeral home will be Friday 8:30am to 10:30am. Completed arrangements, letters of condolence, and directions may be found by visiting www.maliszewskimemorialhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019