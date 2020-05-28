Joseph Sabol
Joseph Sabol

Carteret - Joseph Sabol, 86, of Carteret, died on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Haven Hospice JFK Medical Center in Edison. He was born in Shamokin, Pennsylvania and was a life-long resident of Carteret. Joseph was an Army Veteran; he retired from FMC Corporation in Carteret as a Payroll Clerk and was a parishioner of St. Joseph R.C. Church in Carteret.

He is predeceased by his parents Susan Purcell and John Sabol; his brothers, John Jr., Edward and George Sabol; his sister, Marie Ostrowski and his nieces, Anna Sabol and Gloria Kologi.

Joseph is survived by his sister-in-laws, Gloria and Eleanor Sabol; his nieces and nephews, Carol Ann Ostrowski, Cecilia Mullane, Susan Burns, Kathleen Engel, Darlene Paciorek, Magdalene Czajkowski, Lorraine Riveley, Theresa Demuro, George and John Sabol; and several great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Private services were held with burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Iselin under the direction of Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret.




Published in Home News Tribune from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
