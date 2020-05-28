Joseph Sabol



Carteret - Joseph Sabol, 86, of Carteret, died on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Haven Hospice JFK Medical Center in Edison. He was born in Shamokin, Pennsylvania and was a life-long resident of Carteret. Joseph was an Army Veteran; he retired from FMC Corporation in Carteret as a Payroll Clerk and was a parishioner of St. Joseph R.C. Church in Carteret.



He is predeceased by his parents Susan Purcell and John Sabol; his brothers, John Jr., Edward and George Sabol; his sister, Marie Ostrowski and his nieces, Anna Sabol and Gloria Kologi.



Joseph is survived by his sister-in-laws, Gloria and Eleanor Sabol; his nieces and nephews, Carol Ann Ostrowski, Cecilia Mullane, Susan Burns, Kathleen Engel, Darlene Paciorek, Magdalene Czajkowski, Lorraine Riveley, Theresa Demuro, George and John Sabol; and several great and great-great nieces and nephews.



Private services were held with burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Iselin under the direction of Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret.









