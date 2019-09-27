|
Joseph Saluccio
Colonia - Joseph Saluccio died peacefully surrounded by his family at St. Barnabas Medical Center on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the age of 87. He was a Veteran of the Korean War.
Joseph was a long-time resident of Elizabeth, before moving to Union in 1968 and then to Colonia in 1985. His love of sports paled in comparison to the love and devotion he had for his family. He leaves behind his beautiful and devoted love of his life wife, Ellie of 61 years. His son Sal of Toms River, his daughter and son-in-law Lori and Len Cuppari of Brick ; daughter Karen Sawicki of Piscataway, his loving grandchildren and great-granddaughter, Megan and Tim Brennan and their daughter Emma of Point Pleasant; Andrew and Matthew Cuppari of Brick; Anthony Sawicki of Piscataway and Nicholas Sawicki, United States Air Force; his sister Marion and several nieces and nephews.
Joe was loved by everyone who was lucky enough to meet him and will forever be remembered and missed.
Visitations will be held from 2:00pm - 7:00pm on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the Gosselin Funeral Home, 660 New Dover Rd, Edison, NJ. Funeral Services will be at 8:30am on Monday, September 30, 2019 at the funeral home, followed by a 9:30am funeral mass at St. John Vianney, Colonia. Entombment to follow at St. Gertrude's Cemetery, Colonia.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 27, 2019