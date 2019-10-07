Services
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
(732) 634-2818
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church
Port Reading, NJ
Resources
1942 - 2019
Joseph Salvetti Obituary
Joseph Salvetti

Port Reading - Joseph Salvetti, 77 of the Port Reading section of Woodbridge Township passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Haven Hospice at John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Edison.

Born in Hoboken, he resided in North Jersey for many years before settling in Port Reading. Joe was employed as a truck driver for many years and was a teamster for over 20. He also worked as a security guard after his retirement. Joe was an avid sports fan and loved his Yankees and Giants. Joe also loved gardening and plants but his favorite past time was being with his family. He was a member of Chapter 11 social club, active in coaching North Bergen Pop Warner football as well as buddy basketball. Joe was also an official for Hudson County CYO and high school basketball as well as an active player in North Bergen Softball.

Joe was predeceased by his loving parents, Sonny and Margaret Salvetti of Hoboken; brother, Peter Salvetti and his wife MaryAlice; brother, Mickey Salvetti and his wife Gail along with his two cherished sons, Joseph Micheal Salvetti, Jr. and Christopher Anthony Salvetti and his beloved dog Candy. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Lorraine Salvetti; daughter, Denise Soto and her husband Roberto of Vernon; son, John Salvetti of Port Reading; daughter-in-law, Karen Alessi Salvetti of Old Bridge; two grandchildren Johnathan Soto of Harrison and Adriana Soto of Vernon along with his sister Leona Salvetti of Woodbridge and his beloved Coco.

Funeral services will begin at 9am on Wednesday, October 9. 2019 from CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading followed by a 9:30am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church in Port Reading. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Fairview.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm at the funeral home.

To send online condolences, please visit www.chubenkofh.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Oct. 7, 2019
