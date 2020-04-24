|
|
Joseph Scully
Joseph Scully, age 91 passed away peacefully Thursday, April 23, 2020 at CareOne at Holmdel. He was a communicant of St. Laurence Church. Before his retirement Joseph worked as a supervisor for PSE&G for over 43 years.
Predeceased by his loving wife Margaret (Eirand) in 2018, his parents Sylvester and Mary, sister Mary O'Connell. Surviving are his loving children and their spouses Daniel Scully and Chrisanne, Gaynell O'Leary and James, Carol Turner. His grandchildren Brett Scully and Alison, Erik Scully and Olga Kieffer, Erin Shamy and Jason, Brian O'Leary and Jean Marie, Scott Turner, Jill Turner, Gary Iacouzzi, David Iacouzzi, Dawn Iacouzzi and Kimberly Marin, 8 Great grandchildren Brody, Abigale, Ben, Olivia, Jack, Ava, Connor, Colin and his wonderful and compassionate caregiver Patty.
He was an avid sportsman in his day and loved to hunt. Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him loved him. A memorial service will be scheduled a later date.
All services are private due to the COVID-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings, under the direction of Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin, NJ 08859. Letters of condolence can be found at www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020