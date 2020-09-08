Joseph Shapiola



Joseph Shapiola passed away on Monday September 7, 2020 at the Roosevelt Care Center in Old Bridge. He was 95 years old.



Mr. Shapiola was born in Warrior run, PA and was raised in the Wilkes Barre area in Pennsylvania. After graduating and serving our country faithfully in the United States Navy, Mr. Shapiola lived in Harrison. He spent many years of his life living in Colonia where he and his wife Helen raised their daughter Carol.



Mr. Shapiola was employed early in his life as a newspaper delivery driver. He had a lengthy career with RCA in Rahway as a Mechanic and then was employed by New Brunswick Scientific as a Quality Control Manager before retiring.



He was known to be very handy which led to a side business of being a TV Repair Man. He also added a second story to the family home in Colonia.



Mr. Shapiola was pre deceased by his wife Helen in August of this year. He was also pre deceased by his siblings, brothers Edward and Jerome, and one sister Lee.



He is survived by his daughter Carol Fuoco and her husband Joseph of Monroe, a grandson Joseph Fuoco and his wife Kimberly of Farmingdale and great grandchildren Joseph and Anna.



Visiting will be held on Thursday morning from 9-10 AM followed by a 10:30 AM funeral mass at St. Mary Mount Virgin Church in New Brunswick. Interment will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick.









