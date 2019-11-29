|
Joseph Sobol
Belmar - Joseph Sobol, 55, of Belmar passed away November 25, 2019 after a short courageous battle with cancer. Joe was an avid fisherman who loved to cook and go metal detecting. He was predeceased by his parents Anthony and Evelyn (Van Pelt) Sobol. Joe is survived by his wife, Mary Lynn and brothers Anthony, Steven and Mark. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may also be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019