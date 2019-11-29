Services
Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 918-6650
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Sobol
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Sobol

Add a Memory
Joseph Sobol Obituary
Joseph Sobol

Belmar - Joseph Sobol, 55, of Belmar passed away November 25, 2019 after a short courageous battle with cancer. Joe was an avid fisherman who loved to cook and go metal detecting. He was predeceased by his parents Anthony and Evelyn (Van Pelt) Sobol. Joe is survived by his wife, Mary Lynn and brothers Anthony, Steven and Mark. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may also be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
Download Now