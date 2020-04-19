|
Joseph Soos
Sayreville - Joseph Soos, 92, of Sayreville passed away on Saturday April 19, 2020. Born and raised in Keasbey, he resided in the Morgan section of Sayreville for most of his life. After graduating from Woodbridge High School, he joined the United States Army. He was also a former volunteer for the Keasbey Fire Department. Joseph was employed by the Indiana General Corporation in Keasbey for many years, and later retired from the Piscataway Township Schools maintenance department. Joseph was a guitarist for the Cavaliers, a band that played at many local venues and private events. He also loved to travel and cruise. Joseph was a communicant of St. Mary's R.C. Church in South Amboy, where he formerly served as an usher, and a volunteer for the St. Mary Food Pantry. He was a member of the St. Stan's Senior Citizens, and a member and past president of the Sayreville Seniors Center Thursday Afternoon Club.
Joseph was predeceased by his beloved wife of 46 years, Agnes and by his sisters, Ann and Julia. He is survived by his daughter Suzanne and her husband Jeffrey, and daughter Annmarie and her husband Joseph, and by his grandchildren, Jennifer and her husband Michael, Joseph, Steven and his wife Nicole, and Andrea, and by his great-granddaughter, Adelina. He is also survived by his dear companion, Geri.
Interment in Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery, Fords was private under the direction of The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy. Memorial contributions may be made to the
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020