1/
Joseph Spoganetz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Spoganetz

Carteret - Joseph Spoganetz, 76 of Carteret passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center in Rahway.

Born in Rahway, Joseph was a lifelong resident of Carteret and a 1962 graduate of Carteret High School. Joe went on to honorably serve in the United States Army and was later employed as a welder with Foster Wheeler Corporation for 49 years until retiring. Mr. Spoganetz was a member of the Carteret Elks Lodge #2235 where he enjoyed shooting darts and was a team member of on the Pete Sica softball team. Joe was an avid Mets and Rams fan and enjoyed trips to Atlantic City and was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be missed.

Joseph was predeceased by his grandson, Spencer Haslach. Surviving are his wife of 39 years, Madeline Spoganetz; children, Denise Spoganetz, Peter Spoganetz and his wife Kara-Lynne, Joanne Haslach and her husband Shawn; grandchildren, Korrin and Kennedy as well as his dog, Kylie.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm at CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading with a Parasts service being offered starting at 7pm. Cremation will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joseph may be made to Karing for Kaitlyn c/o Carteret Elks Lodge, 233 Roosevelt Avenue Carteret, New Jersey 07008.

To send online condolences, please visit www.chubenkofh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Viewing
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Chubenko Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Service
07:00 PM
Chubenko Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
(732) 634-2818
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chubenko Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved