Joseph Spoganetz
Carteret - Joseph Spoganetz, 76 of Carteret passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center in Rahway.
Born in Rahway, Joseph was a lifelong resident of Carteret and a 1962 graduate of Carteret High School. Joe went on to honorably serve in the United States Army and was later employed as a welder with Foster Wheeler Corporation for 49 years until retiring. Mr. Spoganetz was a member of the Carteret Elks Lodge #2235 where he enjoyed shooting darts and was a team member of on the Pete Sica softball team. Joe was an avid Mets and Rams fan and enjoyed trips to Atlantic City and was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be missed.
Joseph was predeceased by his grandson, Spencer Haslach. Surviving are his wife of 39 years, Madeline Spoganetz; children, Denise Spoganetz, Peter Spoganetz and his wife Kara-Lynne, Joanne Haslach and her husband Shawn; grandchildren, Korrin and Kennedy as well as his dog, Kylie.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm at CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading with a Parasts service being offered starting at 7pm. Cremation will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joseph may be made to Karing for Kaitlyn c/o Carteret Elks Lodge, 233 Roosevelt Avenue Carteret, New Jersey 07008.
To send online condolences, please visit www.chubenkofh.com