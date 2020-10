Joseph SpoganetzCarteret - Joseph Spoganetz, 76 of Carteret passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center in Rahway.Born in Rahway, Joseph was a lifelong resident of Carteret and a 1962 graduate of Carteret High School. Joe went on to honorably serve in the United States Army and was later employed as a welder with Foster Wheeler Corporation for 49 years until retiring. Mr. Spoganetz was a member of the Carteret Elks Lodge #2235 where he enjoyed shooting darts and was a team member of on the Pete Sica softball team. Joe was an avid Mets and Rams fan and enjoyed trips to Atlantic City and was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be missed.Joseph was predeceased by his grandson, Spencer Haslach. Surviving are his wife of 39 years, Madeline Spoganetz; children, Denise Spoganetz, Peter Spoganetz and his wife Kara-Lynne, Joanne Haslach and her husband Shawn; grandchildren, Korrin and Kennedy as well as his dog, Kylie.A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm at CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading with a Parasts service being offered starting at 7pm. Cremation will be private.In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joseph may be made to Karing for Kaitlyn c/o Carteret Elks Lodge, 233 Roosevelt Avenue Carteret, New Jersey 07008.To send online condolences, please visit www.chubenkofh.com