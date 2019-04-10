|
|
Joseph Stanley Surman, Sr.
South Amboy - Joseph Stanley Surman, Sr., or "Pinky" as he was known, passed away on Tuesday, April 3, 2019 at his home in South Amboy, N.J. "Pinky" worked the majority of his life as a millwright at E.I. DuPont in Parlin, N.J. before concluding his work career with Procter & Gamble in Dayton, N.J. He married his wife of 38 years, Jadwiga, in 1980. The couple welcomed a son, Joseph Jr., or "P.J." in 1982. "Pinky" resided in South Amboy for nearly his entire life. He is survived by his wife and son, as well as sisters Florence Gangemi, Dolores Burkshot, Carol Masterson, and Deborah Shwiner.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 am at Spezzi Funeral Home in Parlin, N.J. from 10am to 12 noon, including a brief Catholic prayer service and a eulogy by his son. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Pinky's name to The International Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia Foundation (www.iwmf.com).
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 10, 2019