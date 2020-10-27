Joseph Stephen Trepono
Edison - Joseph Stephen Trepono, 89, of Edison, passed away at Bartley Health Care in Jackson on October 27, 2020. He was born on December 26, 1930 in Perth Amboy. He graduated High School and served in the Army Air Corps during the Korean War. Joseph worked as a Roofer at Celotex for over 30 years, and later worked with the kitchen staff at JFK Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Anne Rose Trepono, of Jackson, formerly of Edison.
Visitation will be on Friday, October 30, 2020, 9-10 am at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, NJ 08863. Funeral services will begin at the funeral home Friday at 10 am. A 10:30 am Funeral Liturgy will be offered at Our Lady of Peace Church in Fords. Interment will follow in Christ Church Cemetery in South Amboy.
To send a message of condolence, please visit our website at www.flynnfuneral.com
.