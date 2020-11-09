1/
Joseph T. Kreideweis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph T. Kreideweis

Fords - Joseph T. Kreideweis, 84, of Fords, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at JFK Hospital. Joe was born November 12, 1935 in Newark, NJ to Arthur and Florence (nee: Reilly). He was employed at Western Electric, which became AT&T and recently, Nokia, for 37 years. He served in the United States Army, stationed for 13 months in Korea, 1959-1961. Joe is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary (nee: Beatty) and two sons, Joseph, Jr. and Jeffrey. He was predeceased by his daughter in 2019, Joanie Kreideweis-Yepez (Gary), his sister, Dorothy Husvar and his brother, Jack Terhune. He is survived by his brother Arthur Kreideweis (Patricia) of Ocala, FL and grandsons Jason, Joshua and Brian Yepez, as well as many nieces and nephews. Per Joe's request, there will not be a viewing or service and cremation will be private. Private arrangements under the direction of Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Avenue, Fords. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.flynnfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flynn & Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Flynn & Son Funeral Home - Fords

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved