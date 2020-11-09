Joseph T. Kreideweis
Fords - Joseph T. Kreideweis, 84, of Fords, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at JFK Hospital. Joe was born November 12, 1935 in Newark, NJ to Arthur and Florence (nee: Reilly). He was employed at Western Electric, which became AT&T and recently, Nokia, for 37 years. He served in the United States Army, stationed for 13 months in Korea, 1959-1961. Joe is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary (nee: Beatty) and two sons, Joseph, Jr. and Jeffrey. He was predeceased by his daughter in 2019, Joanie Kreideweis-Yepez (Gary), his sister, Dorothy Husvar and his brother, Jack Terhune. He is survived by his brother Arthur Kreideweis (Patricia) of Ocala, FL and grandsons Jason, Joshua and Brian Yepez, as well as many nieces and nephews. Per Joe's request, there will not be a viewing or service and cremation will be private. Private arrangements under the direction of Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Avenue, Fords. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.flynnfuneral.com