Joseph Tarallo
South Amboy - Joseph J. Tarallo, 91, of South Amboy died on Tuesday July 28, 2020 at Roosevelt Care Center, Old Bridge. Born in South Amboy he lived there all his life. A U.S. Army veteran of World War II he was employed by National Lead, Sayreville and also owned Tarallo's City Line Tavern. A member of St. Mary's R.C. Church, South Amboy he was also an Exempt Member of Progressive Fire Company, South Amboy and the Disabled American Veterans
.
Son of the late Samuel and Carmella Vona Tarallo he is also predeceased by his brothers Anthony and Frank Tarallo; his sisters Sadie Ruszala, Julia Kolakowski, Frances Sobush, Anne Grispino, Jean Hourahan and Carmelita Rondesko and his daughter in law Karen Tarallo. He is survived by his sons Joseph Tarallo and his wife Sandra of Old Bridge, John Tarallo of Sayreville, Samuel Tarallo and his wife Cheryl of Florida, William Tarallo and his wife Patricia of East Brunswick; his daughter Carmel Miller and her husband Jim of Edison, his brother Salvatore Tarallo of South Amboy; 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday August 4, 2020 at 10am at The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy followed by interment in Brig. General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown. Visitation will be on Tuesday only from 8:30am to 10am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Veterans Administration of NJ, 385 Tremont Avenue, East Orange, NJ 07018.