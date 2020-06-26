Joseph Tony Chiarella
Woodbridge - Joseph Tony Chiarella, 105, of Woodbridge, passed away on June 25, 2020, at Roosevelt Care Center, Old Bridge. Born in Richmond Hill, Long Island, Joe had lived in Woodbridge for the past 17 years. He had worked at ASARCO, Perth Amboy, as a General Foreman, retiring after 49 years. Joe was a communicant of Holy Rosary Church of the Good Shepherd Parish and was a member of the Holy Name Society. He also was an avid bowler, participating in the Perth Amboy City League. He was a member of the American Bowling Congress; Past-President of the Middlesex County Bowling Association; and a member of the Middlesex County Traveling League. He also loved gardening.
Joe was predeceased by his wife, Assunta Chiarella (2008); his son, Eugene; son-in-law, Kenneth Teuber; and two brothers, Vincent and Albert.
He is survived by his son, Eugene Chiarella and wife Linda; a daughter, Joanne Teuber; four grandchildren, Angela, Cynthia, Joseph and Leigh; six great-grandchildren: Mason, Adam, Gavin, Emily, Abigail and Romy; and a sister, Mary Govino.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020, at 10:30 am from Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, followed by an 11:00 am Funeral Liturgy at Holy Rosary Church of the Good Shepherd Parish, Hopelawn. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 3:00-6:00 PM.
Interment will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Hopelawn. To send a message of condolence, please visit our website at www.flynnfuneral.com .
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.