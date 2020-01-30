Services
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
(732) 634-2818
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
7:00 PM
Chateau Madrid Restaurant
8 Holly Street
Carteret, NJ
Joseph Traeger Obituary
Joseph Traeger

Carteret - Joseph Traeger, 57 of Carteret passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy.

Born in Rahway, Joseph was a longtime resident of Carteret and lived life to the fullest. He was a loving son and brother who will be deeply missed.

Joseph was predeceased by his parents, John and Nancy Traeger as well as a brother, Tony Traeger. Surviving are his siblings, John Traeger and his wife Beverly, Deborah Marcatos and her husband Mike, Mike Traeger and his wife Michelle and Billy Traeger. Also surviving are his children, Matthew and Ashley, best friend, Big Mike Weisenhorn along with several loving nieces and nephews.

Cremation will be private under the direction of Chubenko Funeral Home, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading, NJ 07064.

A celebration of Joseph's life will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 7pm at Chateau Madrid Restaurant, 8 Holly Street, Carteret, NJ 07008.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
