Joseph W. Gurney
Joseph W. Gurney, age 87, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2020 at Princeton Hospital at Plainsboro NJ from complications arising from the Covid 19 Virus.
Grandpa Joe was born in Boston, Massachusetts on January 24, 1933 to Julius and Dora Cohen. He was brought up in Brookline, Massachusetts and attended Boston Latin High School and then graduated from Brookline High School in 1950 whereupon he attended and then graduated with honors from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst in 1954.
He was active in ROTC throughout his college career and upon graduation enlisted in the US Air Force as a 2nd Lieutenant and worked his way up to Captain where he continued to serve in the reserves until his honorable discharge in 1968.
In 1957 he moved permanently to New Jersey where he remained and thrived his entire adult life. He was a true Renaissance Man in the sense that he was extremely well read and knowledgeable on many subjects. He was someone with many varied interests including sports, history and travel which he did extensively throughout his life. He also served as president of Congregation Beth Shalom in Iselin NJ and was active in the Kiwanis and the Freemasons.
He quickly worked his way up the corporate ladder in sales and then management through the 1960's at National Chemsearch Corp. but his restless soul had always desired to be the boss of his own business. Thus when he was offered the chance to be a half owner of the newly opened Wooden Nickel Restaurant in North Brunswick, NJ in 1971 he jumped at the chance. Joe stayed in the restaurant business after his time at "The Nickel" while he and Art owned the Let's Talk Turkey/Mercer House Restaurant in East Windsor NJ and then Mr. G's Deli Nosh in the Route 1 Flea Market in New Brunswick NJ.
He continued to work well into his mid 70's while also finding time to be active in the Greenbriar at Whittingham Community in Monroe in various capacities. He also served on the Zoning Board in Monroe and compiled a large group of great friends while living for 17 years with his companion Dorothy (Cookie) Libou.
The light of Joe's life was his family and took great joy in living long enough to have two great grandsons. He is predeceased by his parents and his older sister Phyllis. Joe is survived by his son Darryl (and his wife Susan) & daughter Beth (and her husband Elliot) Panitch; grandsons David (and his wife Tara) and Daniel (and his wife Marissa) and granddaughter Rachel (and her significant other Josh Firestone) granddaughter Amanda (and her fiance Jeremy Bohrer) and Rebecca (and her significant other Ed Hughes) and grandsons Adam, Noah and Sam Panitch and great grandsons Ryan Gurney and Hayden Gurney. He is also survived by Cookie and her daughter Sara Libou as well as Sara's daughter Lauren, who he thought of as his granddaughter as well and who called him grandpa as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Burial and private funeral services were held at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown NJ (under the auspices of Tilghman Funeral Home in New Egypt NJ)where he will be honored by an honor guard at a future date. There was no Shiva held due to the pandemic.
Donations may be made in his memory to The Hugs for Brady Foundation (4 Quentin Rd., Kendall Park NJ 08824) who are dedicated to ending pediatric cancer, The Rutgers Big Ten Champions Fund (giving.scarletknights.com) to support additional Covid 19 related expenses incurred by RU student athletes such as temporary housing, travel expenses home, meals, equipment etc. or a charity of your choice.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.