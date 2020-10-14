1/1
Joseph Wojciechowski
Joseph Wojciechowski

Pennsburg, PA - Joseph E. Wojciechowski, Jr., 46 of Pennsburg, PA passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Genesis Health in Pennsburg.

Born in Perth Amboy, Joseph was a longtime resident of Woodbridge before moving to Linden for several years, finally settling in Pennsylvania where he loved to go fishing. He was also employed for the last 15 years with United Refrigeration.

Joseph was predeceased by his grandparents, Lucille and James Barsi and Ethel and Joseph Wojciechowski. Surviving are his mother, Darlene Simon; father, Joseph Wojciechowski, Sr.; step father, John Simon; sisters, Michelle Stoffer and her husband Douglas, Jenna Wojciechowski along with his longtime girlfriend, Chrissy Scales; nephew, Michael Paul; niece, Gabriella and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 12pm to 4pm at GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge. Cremation will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joseph may be made to Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, 14 Commerce Dr # 301, Cranford, NJ 07016.

To send online condolences, please visit www.gerityfh.com




Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Viewing
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Gerity & Chubenko Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Gerity & Chubenko Funeral Home
411 Amboy Ave
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
(732) 634-2818
