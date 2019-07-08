Services
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 254-9393
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:15 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
Old Bridge, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Zienkowicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Zienkowicz


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Zienkowicz Obituary
Joseph Zienkowicz

Spotswood - JOSEPH ZIENKOWICZ passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at home. He was 72.

Born in New Brunswick, he resided in East Brunswick before moving to Spotswood, 40 years ago.

Prior to retiring in 2009, he worked as a music teacher for East Brunswick Public Schools, with the goal of always inspiring students to strive toward their goals and success in their life and musical careers. He enjoyed trips to Atlantic City and cruising, near and far.

He was a Communicant of St. Thomas the Apostle R.C. Church, Old Bridge and a member of their Council #4815, Knights of Columbus.

Joseph was predeceased by his parents, Stanley and Grace Zienkowicz.

Surviving are his first cousin, Dolores Tartza and her husband, Stephen, of Bayville, NJ, and second cousins, Dawn Noritsky of Lititz, PA, Robin Gregor of Milltown, and Donna Tartza of North Brunswick.

Also surviving are first cousin, Rosemarie DiRisi of Port St. Lucie, FL, and second cousins, Kathryn Izzo of Long Valley, NJ, Christine Gutierrez of Bryn Mawr, PA.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 10:15 AM, at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Old Bridge, under the direction of The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, East Brunswick. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Brunswick.

Friends may visit at the funeral home, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, on Tuesday, July 9th, from 4:00-8:00 PM. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family, in care of Donna L. Tartza, 208 Copeley Way, North Brunswick, NJ 08902.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now