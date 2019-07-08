|
|
Joseph Zienkowicz
Spotswood - JOSEPH ZIENKOWICZ passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at home. He was 72.
Born in New Brunswick, he resided in East Brunswick before moving to Spotswood, 40 years ago.
Prior to retiring in 2009, he worked as a music teacher for East Brunswick Public Schools, with the goal of always inspiring students to strive toward their goals and success in their life and musical careers. He enjoyed trips to Atlantic City and cruising, near and far.
He was a Communicant of St. Thomas the Apostle R.C. Church, Old Bridge and a member of their Council #4815, Knights of Columbus.
Joseph was predeceased by his parents, Stanley and Grace Zienkowicz.
Surviving are his first cousin, Dolores Tartza and her husband, Stephen, of Bayville, NJ, and second cousins, Dawn Noritsky of Lititz, PA, Robin Gregor of Milltown, and Donna Tartza of North Brunswick.
Also surviving are first cousin, Rosemarie DiRisi of Port St. Lucie, FL, and second cousins, Kathryn Izzo of Long Valley, NJ, Christine Gutierrez of Bryn Mawr, PA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 10:15 AM, at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Old Bridge, under the direction of The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, East Brunswick. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Brunswick.
Friends may visit at the funeral home, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, on Tuesday, July 9th, from 4:00-8:00 PM. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family, in care of Donna L. Tartza, 208 Copeley Way, North Brunswick, NJ 08902.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 8, 2019