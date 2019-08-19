Services
Edison - Josepha Flanigan, 79, of Edison, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Bayshore Medical Center, Holmdel.

Born in Brooklyn, she resided in Edison since 1965.

She was the Social Concerns Coordinator at St. Francis Cathedral, Metuchen, where she also a long time parishioner.

Jo is predeceased by her husband, Robert J. Flanigan (d.2007) and her brother, Frederick Radlmann.

Surviving are her children, Caroline Szumowicz of Neptune, Robert M. Flanigan of London, England, James Flanigan of Matawan and Kathleen Flanigan of Edison; grandchildren, Jessica, Eric, Cassandra, Sander, Emery, Owen, Cecilia, Lucien, Bei Bei, Maxwell, Anna and Keith; one great grandchild, Alex.

The funeral will take place Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 9:45 am at Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave (Rt.27) Metuchen(Costello-runyon.com), followed by a 10:15 am Funeral Mass at St. Francis Cathedral, Metuchen.

Interment will be in Resurrection Burial Park, Piscataway.

Visitation is Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 19, 2019
