Josephine A. Zychlinski
Franklin Twp. - Josephine A. Zychlinski, 88, died on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Somerset Woods Home in Franklin Twp. Josephine was born in Bridgewater to the late Thomas and Anna Woytowich and was a Somerville High School Graduate, Class of 1949. She has resided in Middlesex since 1964. Josephine was the Deputy Clerk for the Somerset County Office in Somerville for over 35 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed visits with family and friends, especially spending time with her grandchildren who she adored. Josephine is predeceased by her siblings, Tom Woytowich, Elsie Woytowich, and Frank Woytowich. She is survived by her step-children, Ted Zychlinski and wife, Nina, Raymond Zychlinski and Lorraine Zychlinski; daughters, Susan Betsko and husband, Tom, and Joan Stahl; grandchildren, Timothy Hugle, Kristen Dekowzan, Leslie Betsko, and Jordyn Stahl; and brother, George Woytowich and wife, Diane. Visiting hours will be held from 2-4PM & 7-9PM on Friday, June, 26, 2019 at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. Prayers will be said at 8:30AM, Saturday, June 27, 2019 at the funeral home followed by a 9:30AM funeral mass at Our Lady of Mt. Virgin Church in Middlesex. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway.
Published in Courier News on July 21, 2019