Josephine Ann Delnegro
Raritan - Josephine Ann Delnegro, 86, died Friday January 24, 2020 at Rehab at Rivers Edge in Raritan.
Born in Brooklyn to the late Pasquale and Nunziata Colangelo, Josephine was raised in South Plainfield before moving to Middlesex to raise her family. She settled to Piscataway thirty five years ago.
Josephine was the food service manager for Chanel in Piscataway as well as Somerset Medical Center until her retirement. She also bartended in Bound Brook for many years, a job she was very proud of. Josephine enjoyed Bingo and playing cards when she wasn't watching ice skating, old movies or listening to Elvis.
Predeceased by her six siblings, Martin, Michael, Anthony, Frank, Grace and Margaret; surviving are her five children, JoAnne Delnegro of South Orange, Linda Fowler of East Brunswick, David Delnegro and wife Carolyn of Middlesex, Carolyn Delnegro - Eustice of Phillipsburg and Barbarba Delnegro of Canton, OH.
She will also be missed by her six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue South Plainfield NJ 07080 at 10AM.
Burial will follow in Holy Redeemer Cemetery, South Plainfield.
Family and friends may gather in the funeral home from 5-8PM on Tuesday.
To leave condolences, please see www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020