Josephine Balko
South Plainfield - Josephine Balko was peacefully called home to be with the Lord on August 8, 2020 at the age of 94, at her son's home in Trenton NJ. She was a 50 year resident of South Plainfield NJ, but during the past 5 years she was lovingly cared for at the home of her son and son-in-law, Daniel Balko and Paul Zuck, in Trenton NJ.
Known by family and friends as Finnie or Josey, and GiGi by her great grandchildren, she was born in 1925 in Elizabeth NJ to the late Anthony and Mary (Tito) Candelino. Josephine lived in Elizabeth, graduated from Battin HS and later met the love of her life, the late Joseph Balko, they married and raised 3 children there.
In 1966 the family moved to South Plainfield NJ where Josephine worked for many years at Revlon Inc in Edison. She was a very active member of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church in South Plainfield for over 35 years as a member of the Rosary Society and cook for the annual St. Anthony's Feast, as well as many other church functions. Josephine was a fabulous baker and cook. Her pies and cookies were legendary, as were all the homemade perogies or sausage and peppers, she would prepare every year for the Church Feast. As a former Elizabeth resident, she was also a member of the Peterstown Senior Citizens Center in Elizabeth NJ and attended many of their events.
While in Trenton she was a special volunteer for Knitted Knockers, an organization that makes hand knitted breast prosthesis for women who have undergone mastectomies. She loved to keep busy and do crafts of all kinds especially her intricate crocheting. As an active gardener, her home was always beautiful as she loved to plant and care for her many flowers.
Josephine was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Mary Candelino, her sister, Minnie Candelino, and her brother, Rocco Candelino.
She is survived by her loving children, daughter, Lenore Grubman and her husband, Gerold from Watchung NJ, her daughter, Karen Dragon and her husband John from Virginia Beach VA, and her son, Daniel Balko and his husband Paul Zuck from Trenton NJ; grandchildren, Christopher Bombolis and his wife Jeanie from Myrtle Beach, NC, Amy Dragon from Portland Oregon, Mark Dragon from Snow Camp NC, and Michael Dragon and his wife Loren, from Virginia Beach, VA; her great grandchildren: Zoe Bombolis, Gabriel McCoy, Anne-Marie Dragon and Jack Dragon as well as many other dear family members.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 beginning at 9AM at the McCriskin-Gustafson Home for Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue, South Plainfield, NJ.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday Aug.13, 2020 11:00AM at Our Lady of Czestochowa R.C. Church in South Plainfield NJ with entombment to follow at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Alzheimer Foundation of America www.alzfdn.org