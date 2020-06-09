Josephine (Downes) BecklerSouth Plainfield - Josephine (Downes) Beckler, 93, died Sunday, June 7, 2020 in New Jersey Eastern Star Home in Bridgewater due to Covid 19 complications.Born in Boston, Massachusetts, she moved to Newark and worked in Irvington for the Municipality where she met the love of her life, Howard Kenneth Downes, a detective for the City of Newark. They were married in Newark and had their son, Michael. When Michael was 9 months old, Howard was killed in the line of duty and she became both his father and mother. A selfless woman, Josephine did not think twice when her parents needed help and she became their caretaker until her father's death, shortly after she lost her husband.In 1970, Josephine settled to South Plainfield. Initially she worked in sales for a phone company then Van Heusen until retirement. Josephine loved spending time with her family and was a very good cook. She also enjoyed watching all her game shows.Predeceased by her beloved husband who died in 1958, Howard; parents, Antonio and Maria Feleciana Rinaldi and three siblings, Teresa, Vincenzo and Frank; surviving are her only son, Michael Downes and his devoted wife, Kathi; grandchildren, Michael, Kelly and Brandon Downes and great granddaughter, Delaney Autumn Downes.She will also be missed by her nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.Josephine will finally be laid to rest with her husband, Howard in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover privately and under the direction of the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals.