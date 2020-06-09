Josephine (Downes) Beckler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine (Downes) Beckler

South Plainfield - Josephine (Downes) Beckler, 93, died Sunday, June 7, 2020 in New Jersey Eastern Star Home in Bridgewater due to Covid 19 complications.

Born in Boston, Massachusetts, she moved to Newark and worked in Irvington for the Municipality where she met the love of her life, Howard Kenneth Downes, a detective for the City of Newark. They were married in Newark and had their son, Michael. When Michael was 9 months old, Howard was killed in the line of duty and she became both his father and mother. A selfless woman, Josephine did not think twice when her parents needed help and she became their caretaker until her father's death, shortly after she lost her husband.

In 1970, Josephine settled to South Plainfield. Initially she worked in sales for a phone company then Van Heusen until retirement. Josephine loved spending time with her family and was a very good cook. She also enjoyed watching all her game shows.

Predeceased by her beloved husband who died in 1958, Howard; parents, Antonio and Maria Feleciana Rinaldi and three siblings, Teresa, Vincenzo and Frank; surviving are her only son, Michael Downes and his devoted wife, Kathi; grandchildren, Michael, Kelly and Brandon Downes and great granddaughter, Delaney Autumn Downes.

She will also be missed by her nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Josephine will finally be laid to rest with her husband, Howard in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover privately and under the direction of the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
(908) 561-8000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved