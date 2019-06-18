|
|
In Memory Of
JOSEPHINE CLEMENTI
06/14/1922 - 06/18/2014
You left without
saying a word, It was
your time to go.
Our hearts
remain broken,
We miss you so.
The days linger on,
you knew what
was best, you said you
were tired, and needed
to rest. Your face we
don't see, your voice
we don't hear,
If we had our way,
you would forever be near.
Always on our minds,
forever in our hearts,
Dee, Rick,
Dom Jr., Amanda,
Josh, Nick, Mike,
Carolee, Maria
and Ethan
Published in Home News Tribune on June 18, 2019