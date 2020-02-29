|
|
Josephine D'Alessio
South Plainfield - Josephine D'Alessio, 92, died on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the Whispering Knoll Assisted Living in Edison.
A lifelong resident of South Plainfield, Josephine served her family as a homemaker and was also longtime communicant of Sacred Heart RC Church.
Active with the Friends of the Library group within the South Plainfield Free Public Library, Mrs. D'Alessio enjoyed gardening and sewing but truly cherished the time she spent time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Predeceased by her husband Fulvio and son in-law Wayne Otlowski, as well as a sister and two brothers, surviving Is her daughter, Joanne Otlowski of South Plainfield; two sons, Thomas D'Alessio of Dunellen and Joseph D'Alessio and his wife Olivia of Parksburgh, PA. and four grandchildren, Anthony and Jennifer Otlowski, Mary Rispoli and Melissa D'Alessio - Diaz. Also surviving are seven great grandchildren, Anthony, Emma, Annalisa, Stefana, Dominic, Catalina and Izabella.
Relatives and friends will be gathering for visitation on Monday, March 2, 2020 beginning at 10:15am in the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals 2425 Plainfield Ave. South Plainfield, NJ 07080.
The Funeral Mass will immediately follow beginning at 11:30am at Sacred Heart RC Church, 149 South Plainfield Ave. South Plainfield, NJ 07080.
Following the funeral mass Josephine will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Holy Redeemer Cemetery, South Plainfield.
In Lieu of Flowers donations can be made to the South Plainfield Rescue Squad 2520 Plainfield Ave. South Plainfield, NJ 07080.
To send online message of sympathy please visit www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020