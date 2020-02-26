|
Josephine Dellaventura
Plainfield - Josephine Dellaventura, 96, passed away on February 25, 2020 at AristaCare at Norwood Terrace located in Plainfield. A lifelong resident of Plainfield, Josephine was one of eleven children to Joseph and Catherine (Bove) Dellaventura.
For over thirty years, Josephine worked at Ethicon in Bridgewater. She was a faithful communicant of St. Bernard & St. Stanislaus Church in Plainfield. Josephine enjoyed bowling with her sister "Collie" and traveling to Alaska and Hawaii as well as spending time with her family; especially entertaining Sunday dinners serving Italian dishes and her famous eggplant.
Josephine is survived by her brother Dominick of Smithville, seven nieces and nephews; Justine, Margaret, Lawrence, Donna, Tom, Debbie, and Ann as well as seven great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm and on Monday, March 2, 2020 beginning 10:00 am at South Plainfield Funeral Home, 2456 Plainfield Avenue, South Plainfield, NJ 07080.
Funeral services will begin in the funeral home at 10:15 am followed by an 11:00 am funeral mass on Monday, March 2, 2020 at St. Bernard & St. Stanislaus Church in Plainfield followed by burial at Hillside Cemetery in Scotch Plains.
Published in Courier News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020