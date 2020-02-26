Services
South Plainfield Funeral Home
2456 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
(908) 756-2800
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
South Plainfield Funeral Home
2456 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
South Plainfield Funeral Home
2456 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:15 AM
South Plainfield Funeral Home
2456 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Bernard & St. Stanislaus Church
Plainfield, NJ
Resources
Plainfield - Josephine Dellaventura, 96, passed away on February 25, 2020 at AristaCare at Norwood Terrace located in Plainfield. A lifelong resident of Plainfield, Josephine was one of eleven children to Joseph and Catherine (Bove) Dellaventura.

For over thirty years, Josephine worked at Ethicon in Bridgewater. She was a faithful communicant of St. Bernard & St. Stanislaus Church in Plainfield. Josephine enjoyed bowling with her sister "Collie" and traveling to Alaska and Hawaii as well as spending time with her family; especially entertaining Sunday dinners serving Italian dishes and her famous eggplant.

Josephine is survived by her brother Dominick of Smithville, seven nieces and nephews; Justine, Margaret, Lawrence, Donna, Tom, Debbie, and Ann as well as seven great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm and on Monday, March 2, 2020 beginning 10:00 am at South Plainfield Funeral Home, 2456 Plainfield Avenue, South Plainfield, NJ 07080.

Funeral services will begin in the funeral home at 10:15 am followed by an 11:00 am funeral mass on Monday, March 2, 2020 at St. Bernard & St. Stanislaus Church in Plainfield followed by burial at Hillside Cemetery in Scotch Plains.

Please visit www.SouthPlainfieldFuneralHome.com to send online condolences to Josephine's family.
Published in Courier News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
