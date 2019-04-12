|
Josephine Heller
Dunellen - Josephine "Jo" Lonardi Heller -92 passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on April 10, 2019. Jo was born in Raritan, married in 1950 to Alwin C. Heller Sr. of Somerville. They resided in Dunellen NJ and raised three children before moving to Hillsborough in 1978. She is predeceased by her husband, Alwin in 1993.
Her children are Susan Grosser and her husband Richard , her son Alwin C. Heller Jr. and wife Tena, her daughter Barbara and husband David Crist. She had seven grandchildren - Richard II and Susan Grosser, Emma and Justin Davis, Jeffrey and Emily Grosser, Alwin C. Heller III and Paula, Julia Heller, D.J. Crist, and Tessa Crist. She was also blessed with ten great grandchildren! She is also survived by her sisters Marianne Walters of Wisconsin and Florence Schaal of Florida.
Jo was a full time mom and enjoyed her many friends and family. She was an active member and officer for many years with the Hillsborough Seniors- Chapter A.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Wednesday, April 17th, 2019 in the Mary Mother of God Church, 157 S. Triangle Rd. Hillsborough, NJ 08844. Burial will take place at 12:30pm on Thursday, April 18th, 2019, in the B.G. William C. Doyle Vet. Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. Visiting from relatives and friends will be held on Friday, April 12th , from 5 -8 pm and also Wednesday , April 17th, 2019, from 9:30 - 10:30am in the Hillsborough Funeral Home, 796 Us Hwy 206, Hillsborough, NJ 08844.
In Lieu of flowers, donations in Josephine's memory can be made to the Hillsborough Senior Citizens Chapter A.
Please visit Josephine's obituary page at www.hillsboroughfuenralhome.com , for more details.
Published in Courier News on Apr. 12, 2019