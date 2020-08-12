1/1
Josephine Impaglia
{ "" }
Josephine Impaglia

Colonia -

Josephine Garrubbo Impaglia passed away on Friday August 7, 2020 at JFK Medical Center in Edison. She was 79 years old.

Born in Newark to the late Santo and Millie Garrubbo, she has resided in the Colonia section of Woodbridge Township for 54 years.

Mrs. Impaglia was employed as a supervisor with Prudential Insurance Company in Iselin; and also worked at Macy's in Woodbridge prior to her retirement.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by sisters, Frances Visicaro, Marion Rittersbacher and Grace Tegyi; and brother, Joseph Garrubbo.

Surviving are her husband of 59 years, Charles F. Impaglia; daughter, Susan Foerch and her husband Richard, of Woodbridge; son, Charles Impaglia, of Colonia, and granddaughters, Samantha and Juliana.

She enjoyed cooking for family, crafting with her granddaughters and trips to Atlantic City.

A private funeral service was entrusted to Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (costello-greiner.com), Woodbridge.

Contributions to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital or Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Mrs. Impaglia's memory would be greatly appreciated by her family.




Published in Home News Tribune from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Costello-Greiner Funeral Home
44 Green St.
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
732-634-0264
