Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg
16 Church Street West and Gatzmer Avenue
Jamesburg, NJ 08831
732-521-0020
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Josephine M. (Tancredi) Faraone


1935 - 2019
Josephine M. (Tancredi) Faraone Obituary
Josephine M. (Tancredi) Faraone

Cranbury - Josephine Marie (Tancredi) Faraone 84 of Cranbury died Monday September 9th at The Elms of Cranbury.

Born in Manhattan, New York, Mrs. Faraone lived in the Bronx, Hightstown and East Windsor before moving to Cranbury in 2018.

Josephine was a stay at home mom raising her six children. When she entered the workforce she was employed in the clerk's office for the Borough of Hightstown and at Princeton University. She retired in 2001 as a secretary for the PharmaNet Development Group, Plainsboro.

Josephine was known for her enjoyment of babysitting children and was a fabulous cook. She enjoyed preparing Sunday dinners for her family and friends which ended in her favorite card game 500 rummy.

She was predeceased by her husband Frank J. Faraone Jr. in 1998, her parents Philip and Mary Tancredi, her four brothers Philip "Duke" Tancredi Jr. and Daniel, Thomas and John Tancredi, her brother-in-law James Scarpetti and her sisters-in-law Nancy and Marie Tancredi.

Surviving are her three daughters Linda Cuilla and her husband Phillip of Allentown, NJ, Joanne Faraone of Cranbury and Barbara Jean Stout and her husband Curtis of Pleasant Valley, NY, her three sons Frank J. III of Monroe Township, Philip and his wife Helen of East Windsor and Thomas and his wife Patrice of Monroe Township, her sister Barbara Scarpetti of Monroe Township, her brother Richard Tancredi and his wife Pat of Pheonix, AZ, nine grandchildren Jamie Lutz, Melissa Shillaber, Jessica Rossi, Stephanie Campagna, Christoper Faraone, Kristen Shillaber, Bryan Faraone, Caroline Faraone and Lauren Cuilla, eight great grandchildren Arianna, Francesca, Jovani, Aleah, Amari, Emilia, Marciano and Sawyer and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Monday September 16th at the Lester Memorial Home 16 W. Church St., Jamesburg.

Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Monroe Township.

Visiting hours for family and friends will be Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. and Monday 9-10 a.m. at the funeral home.

To send condolences to the family or for directions to the funeral home visit www.LesterMemorialHome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 12, 2019
