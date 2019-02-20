|
|
Josephine Minucci
Toms River, formerly of Woodbridge - Josephine Minucci passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Arbors Care Center in Manchester. She was 92 years old.
Born in the Port Reading section of Woodbridge Township, she resided there and in Woodbridge before moving to Toms River 2 years ago.
Mrs. Minucci was a communicant of Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Port Reading.
She was employed as a hairdresser for many years.
Mrs. Minucci was predeceased by her husband, Daniel J. Minucci; son, Robert Minucci; and sisters, Mary Wetzel, Nina Szoke and Susan Basilies.
Surviving are her son, Daniel Minucci, and his wife, Irene, of Toms River; daughter in law, Nancy Minucci, of Madison, CT; five grandchildren; and a great granddaughter.
Funeral services will take place on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 12:45 p.m. at Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (costello-greiner.com), 44 Green Street at Barron Avenue, Woodbridge. Visitation will be on Friday beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 436 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading, NJ 07064.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 20, 2019