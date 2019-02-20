Services
Costello-Greiner Funeral Home
44 Green St.
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
732-634-0264
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:45 PM
Costello-Greiner Funeral Home
44 Green St.
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
12:45 PM
Costello-Greiner Funeral Home
44 Green St.
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Minucci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Minucci

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Josephine Minucci Obituary
Josephine Minucci

Toms River, formerly of Woodbridge - Josephine Minucci passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Arbors Care Center in Manchester. She was 92 years old.

Born in the Port Reading section of Woodbridge Township, she resided there and in Woodbridge before moving to Toms River 2 years ago.

Mrs. Minucci was a communicant of Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Port Reading.

She was employed as a hairdresser for many years.

Mrs. Minucci was predeceased by her husband, Daniel J. Minucci; son, Robert Minucci; and sisters, Mary Wetzel, Nina Szoke and Susan Basilies.

Surviving are her son, Daniel Minucci, and his wife, Irene, of Toms River; daughter in law, Nancy Minucci, of Madison, CT; five grandchildren; and a great granddaughter.

Funeral services will take place on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 12:45 p.m. at Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (costello-greiner.com), 44 Green Street at Barron Avenue, Woodbridge. Visitation will be on Friday beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 436 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading, NJ 07064.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.