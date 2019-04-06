|
|
Josephine Percoco
Somerset - Josephine Percoco, 87, passed away on Thursday, April 04, 2019 at St. Peter's University Medical Center in New Brunswick, New Jersey.
Mrs. Percoco was born January 26, 1932 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Dominic and Francis (Gatto) Bonanno. She resided in Brooklyn before moving to New Jersey where she lived in Somerset.
Josephine was a kind, loving person, a caring wife, sister and aunt. She treasured spending time with her family and taking care of her beloved cats. She was dearly loved, and will be profoundly missed.
Mrs. Percoco was predeceased by her parents and sister, Antoinette Guerriero.
She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, John Percoco; her sisters, Alba Bonanno, Linda and her husband Ray Strain; her many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Gleason Funeral Home on Sunday, April 7th from 2:00 to 6:00 P.M. and on Monday, April 8th from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. and 7:00 to 9:00 P.M.
Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Matthias Church in Somerset, NJ. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Brooklyn, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The at or to The Autism Society at www.autism-society.org.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 6, 2019