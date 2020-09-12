1/
Josephine Perpetua

Somerset -

Josephine Perpetua died on Friday evening September 11, 2020, at Spring Hills Assisted Living Center in Somerset. She was 100 years old.

Mrs. Perpetua was born in Brooklyn and raised her family there before moving to Bergen County in 1992. She relocated to Somerset in 1996.

She was a member of the Hillsborough Senior Citizens and enjoyed crochet and needlepoint. She was also an excellent baker. Mrs. Perpetua was known for her calm demeanor and her Christ-like spirit.

Mrs. Perpetua was predeceased by her brothers, Charles, John, William and Thomas Antonucci and sisters, Florence Marmo, Catherine Cresci, and Mildred Santangelo.

She is survived by her two daughters Sandra Perpetua of East Millstone and Diane Perpetua of Jupiter, Florida along with her many nieces and nephews.

Visiting will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, from 9-10 AM at the Gleason Funeral Home 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset followed by a 10:30 AM funeral mass at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Hillsborough.




Published in Home News Tribune from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gleason Funeral Home
1360 Hamilton St.
Somerset, NJ 08873
(732) 545-0700
