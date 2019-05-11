|
|
Josephine Rezinski
Formerly of South Plainfield - Josephine (Brozowski) Rezinski, 96, passed away at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Somerville on May 8, 2019. Born in Newark to the late Edward and Mary (Lozowa) Brozowski, Josephine lived in South Plainfield prior to settling to Brandywine Assisted Living in Bridgewater in 2016.
Josephine retired from Food Fair in Piscataway where she worked as a Manager. Prior to retirement, Josephine worked in the clerical department for the Dunellen Board of Education and the security department for AT&T and in the Lab for Ayerst Labs in South Plainfield.
She enjoyed cooking and as an avid animal lover, she was a proud supporter of the ASPCA.
She was a parishioner at Our Lady of Czestochowa RC Church in South Plainfield.
Josephine is predeceased by her husband Walter, daughter Dorothy Geiger, son Robert Rezinski and sister Adele Sadownik.
She leaves behind her grandson Wayne P. Crivello and his wife Elaine and her two great-grandchildren; Nicholas and Jessica.
Visitation will be held in McCriskin-Gustafson home for Funerals on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 4-8 pm and on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 beginning at 9:00 am.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in the funeral home at 9:30 am followed by a 10:00 am funeral mass at Our Lady of Czestochowa RC Church in South Plainfield. Josephine will be laid to rest with her husband at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations sent to www.ASPCA.org would be appreciated. Please visit www.McCriskinFuneralHome.com to send online condolences to the family.
Published in Courier News on May 11, 2019