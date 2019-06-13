|
Josephine Rose Russo
Somerset - Josephine Rose Russo, 82, passed away at her home in Somerset, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Mrs. Russo was born September 09, 1936 in New Brunswick, New Jersey to the late Eugene and Grace (DelCielo) Scaletti. She was a lifelong resident of Somerset, NJ. Mrs. Russo was predeceased by her brother, Eugene and her sister, Emily.
Josephine did not want to be remembered or defined by where she worked or the clubs she belonged to. She wanted to be remembered as a wife who loved her husband, a mother whose children filled her heart with love and pride, and a grandmother whose ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren were the lights of her life. She also wants to let special friends know the happiness they brought to her life and the loving feelings she had for them.
She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Philip Vincent Russo (Pop Pop); her daughters, Emily (Robert) Casey and JoAnne (Michael) McCarty; her son, Phillip Eugene (Freda) Russo; her ten grandchildren, Matthew (Carolann), Robert (Faye), Allison, Philip (Chrissy), Andrea (Kristen), David (Emily), Erica (Mike), Amy, Danielle and Rebecca; her three great grandchildren, Aiden, Elliot and Aaron and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 14th from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.
A mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. Matthias Church in Somerset, NJ. Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Somerset, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Mrs. Josephine Russo's name to the at or to National Foundation of Swallowing Disorder www.NFOSD.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 13, 2019